Here is for the https://365project.org/discuss/general/43327/roll-call. I started sewing masks for the local hospital but irritated my injured shoulder so I'm putting my sewing machine away. I live on the mid coast of Oregon. So far so good but I'm sure missing hiking on beaches and state park trails. On the other hand, I am really glad our governor instated stay at home orders and I am lucky to have good hike available just walking out my door