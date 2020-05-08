Sign up
Photo 1310
Pregnant Elk for Textures
I love her tongue and her sweet baby "bump". This is from the archives taken in our back yard.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
4473
photos
312
followers
110
following
358% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
4th March 2014 3:12pm
Tags
home
,
textures
,
elk
,
capemountainphoto
