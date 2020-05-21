Sign up
Photo 1323
Moose for Textures
This is a shot I found going through my archives that popped out at me and screamed for textures. It was taken in Yellowstone NP in Winter. Best on black.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
4499
photos
312
followers
110
following
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
16th January 2018 8:39am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
textures
,
moose
,
yellowstone
,
capemountainphoto
Taffy
ace
Amazing that this was in your archives! Great processing.
May 21st, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
oh yes. the textures enhance this beast very well
May 21st, 2020
