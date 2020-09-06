Previous
Ravens Surveying the Beach by jgpittenger
Ravens Surveying the Beach

Best on black. I thought the ravens were really cute on the driftwood structure and the fog and black and white seemed to accentuate the moody almost eerie feel.
6th September 2020

Jane Pittenger

Photo Details

