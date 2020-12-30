Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1398
Clouds At South Jetty Trail
It's raining hard here today so another shot from yesterday's hike. This is the part of the hike where we walk along marsh land that has become puddles right now.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
4
4
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4779
photos
310
followers
117
following
383% complete
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
2913
2914
1396
2915
1397
2916
1398
2917
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
29th December 2020 10:36am
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
dunes
,
capemountainphoto
,
south jetty trail
KV
ace
Lovely composition and cool reflections.
December 30th, 2020
Corinne C
ace
I love the soft colors of grey and sable. Very artistic pic!
December 30th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
ohhh such stunning light
December 30th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
I could sit and look at that view all day.
December 30th, 2020
