Most Southern Point of the US by jgpittenger
Most Southern Point of the US

We drove out to the most southerly point of the US on the way to the volcano. This is looking north from that spot.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Jane Pittenger

Photo Details

MamaBec ace
I love those cliffs.
It’s so refreshing to get away and get your bones warmed up during the winter months.
March 12th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful rock formation. Stunning blue's.
March 12th, 2022  
