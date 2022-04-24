Sign up
Photo 1502
Male Annas Showing His Colors
I've been out shooting birds the last couple of days and will have ore photos to share. These are from today on the South Jetty trail.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Tags
bird
,
hummingbird
,
male
,
annas
,
capemountainphoto
,
south jetty trail
