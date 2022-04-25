Sign up
White Egret Flying Out of the Mist
From our hike on South Jetty trail.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
birds
mist
white egret
bif
capemountainphoto
south jetty trail
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
April 26th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Stunning shot...super use of negative space
April 26th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
They area so pretty, nice elegant shot of the egret in flight.
April 26th, 2022
