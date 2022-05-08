Previous
Tree soap by jgpittenger
Photo 1512

Tree soap

We saw this on our hike today and we'd never seen it before. Here's what Mr Google has to say about it: Nature’s soap

“As rainwater trickles down the tree stem or trunk (called stemflow), it collects deposited dust particles (i.e. salts) and plant residues (i.e. acids) that have accumulated on the bark surfaces.  Bubbles are formed through the process of “stemflow mixing”.  As this dissolved, simple soap solution flows down the trunk, it encounters barriers and bumps, like bark plates, furrows, and ridges.  The solution is then tumbled, mixed and aerified, during its downward flow to the ground, generating the bubbles or soapsuds, which collect at the tree base.  Occasionally, a light coating of foam may even be visible higher up on the tree trunk.  Stemflow mixing has no known deleterious effect on tree health.”
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details

FBailey ace
No link Jane - lovely detail
May 8th, 2022  
Milanie ace
That is probably a once in a life-time find! How fascinating.
May 8th, 2022  
Allison Maltese ace
This is fantastic. Thanks for the visual and the science lesson.
May 8th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
@fbailey it’s there now. Sorry
May 8th, 2022  
FBailey ace
@jgpittenger That is so interesting!
May 8th, 2022  
