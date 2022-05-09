Sign up
Photo 1513
Black Headed Grosbeak
The males have just arrived and are still pretty nervous so I shot this through the window. I guess the females arrive about 5 days later so that should be fun.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
9th May 2022
9th May 22
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Views
Fav's
Album
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
1st May 2022 6:16pm
home
bird
feeder
black headed grosbeak
capemountainphoto
through glass
