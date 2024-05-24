Previous
Baby Sea Lion Waiting for Mom by jgpittenger
Photo 1856

Baby Sea Lion Waiting for Mom

He's a huge baby but we assume he is waiting on the rocks at low tide while mom goes fishing. I thought the kelp was gorgeous too.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
508% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So cute
May 24th, 2024  
Babs ace

Aw he looks so sweet Hope his Mom returns soon.
May 24th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
That is a great shot!
May 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise