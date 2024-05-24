Sign up
Previous
Photo 1856
Baby Sea Lion Waiting for Mom
He's a huge baby but we assume he is waiting on the rocks at low tide while mom goes fishing. I thought the kelp was gorgeous too.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th May 2024
24th May 24
3
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6354
photos
256
followers
99
following
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
24th May 2024 7:38am
Tags
baby
,
rocks
,
ocean
,
sea lion
,
kelp
,
capemountaiphoto
,
washburne beach
Corinne C
ace
So cute
May 24th, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw he looks so sweet Hope his Mom returns soon.
May 24th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
That is a great shot!
May 24th, 2024
Aw he looks so sweet Hope his Mom returns soon.