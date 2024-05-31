Previous
River Otter Showing Her Feet by jgpittenger
Photo 1862

River Otter Showing Her Feet

Well, it's official...it's a river otter. Sea otter's back feet are more like flippers. River otters walk on ground more so they have more foot like feet.
Thanks for your visits comments, suggestions, favs
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
510% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Oh this is wonderful, what a great capture!
Love the coloured rock as well!
May 31st, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Super capture, so much detail
May 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise