Previous
Photo 1862
River Otter Showing Her Feet
Well, it's official...it's a river otter. Sea otter's back feet are more like flippers. River otters walk on ground more so they have more foot like feet.
Thanks for your visits comments, suggestions, favs
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
3
rocks
ocean
seaweed
ocean beach
capemountainphoto
river otter
Islandgirl
ace
Oh this is wonderful, what a great capture!
Love the coloured rock as well!
May 31st, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Super capture, so much detail
May 31st, 2024
