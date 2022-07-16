Previous
Next
Bear Grass by jgpittenger
Photo 477

Bear Grass

This was taken on the Pacific Crest trail on our trip home from Sisters.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise