Photo 477
Bear Grass
This was taken on the Pacific Crest trail on our trip home from Sisters.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Album
Flowers
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
8th July 2022 10:41am
flowers
capemountainphoto
pacific crest trail
bear grass
