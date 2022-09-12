Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 479
Starfish Wasting Disease
During the past 10 years or so, the starfish in the PNW have been dying with a wasting disease. Thankfully it has decreased immensely and we are no longer seeing its evidence very often, but here is one who is suffering and dying.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5572
photos
316
followers
117
following
131% complete
View this month »
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
479
Latest from all albums
3485
1603
3486
1604
3487
479
1605
3488
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
2
Album
Flowers
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
11th September 2022 6:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
starfish
,
mussel
,
capemountainphoto
,
bob creek wayside
,
wasting disease
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close