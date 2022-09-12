Previous
Starfish Wasting Disease by jgpittenger
Starfish Wasting Disease

During the past 10 years or so, the starfish in the PNW have been dying with a wasting disease. Thankfully it has decreased immensely and we are no longer seeing its evidence very often, but here is one who is suffering and dying.
12th September 2022

Jane Pittenger

