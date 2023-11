The Shard

Another day in London at Guy’s for another infusion of chemo. This was cycle 4 of 6, and took almost 6 hours. The PICC line had slipped out 6 cm so they removed it this evening and will have to fit another in 4 weeks time again. As we were in London we decided to have dinner before going back home, so we got to see some night life. Dinner was schnitzel at a German restaurant under the railway arches.