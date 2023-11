The Dreamcatcher

We had another whole day of rain again. It started at around 05:30 and it’s almost 19:00 and it has not stopped. I’m sure most people know what a dreamcatcher is, and I mean no disrespect to anyone. They were traditionally used by Native Americans as talismans. Their purpose was to protect sleepers, especially children, from bad dreams, nightmares and evil spirits. The belief was that at night the air was filled with dreams, both good and bad.