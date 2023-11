The Shy Mute

Sunset at Earlswood Lakes. Took a drive this evening to our local lakes, and arrived at feeding time. The sun was setting and all the water fowl were feeding, either in the water on on the prowl on land looking for food. This Mute Swan decided to come over and greet me, and came over fairly close to me. However, as it saw my device pointing in its way, it shyly turned it’a head.