The Shard - down side up

One of the most iconic buildings in London with a height of 310 metres, making it the tallest building in Western Europe. Designed by the Italian architect Renzo Piano, about 95% of the building is owned by the State of Qatar, after paying £150 million in 2008 to secure the initial 80%. The Shangri-La Hotel accommodates 18 levels and their most expensive suite, The Shangri-La Suite, offers exquisite skyline views, a jacuzzi bath, a bottle of champagne, your own personal butler and a private transfer to any airport in London, costs an eye-watering £10,000 per night!! If however, you would prefer more than just a night at the hotel, there are several apartments for sale, and the cheapest can be yours for a mere £30 million 🤣