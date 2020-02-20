Bug Light Park Bench

I loved how cooperative the clouds were on Wednesday. The clouds and shadows sandwiched this bench. I spent yesterday working on my photos. I deleted and added keywords to all 2019 that needed to be fixed. Now to get started on the 2020 photos before they get away from me. I can have 10 photos almost all alike and taken at the same time and am reluctant to delete when I first down load. But once I have moved on and not used them I find it a little easier to hit the delete. I keep working on them for years actually. You know when you get the perfect picture later it is easier to delete the not so perfect picture you took and never used.