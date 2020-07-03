Previous
Having a play with textures by joansmor
Photo 2413

Having a play with textures

I am trying to get better with textures so I keep playing with them. I also used a color overlay here too. It may not be to your liking but fun to play.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Joan Robillard

Beryl Lloyd ace
I love it Joan - so full of retro feeling and tones ! fav
July 4th, 2020  
