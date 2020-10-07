Previous
Two checks out the pumpkins by joansmor
Photo 2509

Two checks out the pumpkins

Always curious Two couldn't resist checking out the pumpkins I just hope she will resist knocking them to the flow some morning while I am asleep.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
Pat Knowles ace
She’s putting her mask on Joan!
October 9th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha !! you got me there - I could not find but one !!!! So inquisitive and either likes the shape , colours or smell of the witch's hat !
October 9th, 2020  
