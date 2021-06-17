Sign up
Photo 2762
Nolan
Thought I'd complete this three day pet series with one of my niece's 5 cats. Nolan is the oldest and newest. Adopted from people moving who couldn't take him with them. He is a sweetheart. You might notice Yahtzee on the other side of the curtain.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
Tags
cat
nolan
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet looking Kitty !
June 18th, 2021
