Previous
Next
Photo 2997
On the other side of the road
This is the other farm in the family that owns the property posted yesterday.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
9
8
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3471
photos
187
followers
81
following
821% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
9
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th February 2022 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
for2022
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my this looks cool!
February 8th, 2022
Lin
ace
Wow - fabulous fav
February 8th, 2022
Linda Godwin
very nice B&W, great barn
February 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful capture of this tumble down barn and the may young saplings growing around it ! fav
February 8th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of decline
February 8th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Those windows are unusual, will be interesting to see how they fix this barn up to get it ready for business.
February 8th, 2022
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Love this..... beautiful in B&W
February 8th, 2022
Nick
ace
Love this is b&w - shows the textures and light beautifully.
February 8th, 2022
KWind
ace
Love the weathered look.
February 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
