On the other side of the road by joansmor
On the other side of the road

This is the other farm in the family that owns the property posted yesterday.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Islandgirl ace
Oh my this looks cool!
February 8th, 2022  
Lin ace
Wow - fabulous fav
February 8th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
very nice B&W, great barn
February 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture of this tumble down barn and the may young saplings growing around it ! fav
February 8th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of decline
February 8th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Those windows are unusual, will be interesting to see how they fix this barn up to get it ready for business.
February 8th, 2022  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Love this..... beautiful in B&W
February 8th, 2022  
Nick ace
Love this is b&w - shows the textures and light beautifully.
February 8th, 2022  
KWind ace
Love the weathered look.
February 8th, 2022  
