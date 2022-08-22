Sign up
Photo 3191
Portland (East Coast) from the waterfront
If you don't know Portland, Oregon was named for Portland, Maine which was named for English Isle of Portland. I am behind and will try to catch up
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3666
photos
179
followers
91
following
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
Tags
portland
,
waterfront
,
maine
