Photo 3235
The balancing act
I leave the wheelchair in the kitchen as I find it easier to move food from frig to stove then the walker. Two thought it made a good way to get to the stove to see if there were any tidbits left behind.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
5
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3711
photos
177
followers
95
following
Tags
two
Lin
ace
Cute! Leave no snack behind!
October 5th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
An acrobat!
October 5th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Smart cat and great shot :)
October 5th, 2022
Richard Sayer
ace
Brilliant - she's a star!
October 5th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
So funny!
October 5th, 2022
