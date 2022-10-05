Previous
The balancing act by joansmor
The balancing act

I leave the wheelchair in the kitchen as I find it easier to move food from frig to stove then the walker. Two thought it made a good way to get to the stove to see if there were any tidbits left behind.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Photo Details

Lin ace
Cute! Leave no snack behind!
October 5th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
An acrobat!
October 5th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Smart cat and great shot :)
October 5th, 2022  
Richard Sayer ace
Brilliant - she's a star!
October 5th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
So funny!
October 5th, 2022  
