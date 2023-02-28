Sign up
Photo 3383
Circles rowing away
Most of the pictures for Flash of Red were old pictures. So I thought I would end with a picture taken this month. So this picture from the company bowling party works. So goodbye circles and goodbye Flash of Red.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3859
photos
191
followers
91
following
926% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th February 2023 5:08pm
Tags
balls
,
circles
,
bowling
,
for2-23
Mags
ace
Now that's some great circles within circles!
March 1st, 2023
