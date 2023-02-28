Previous
Circles rowing away by joansmor
Photo 3383

Circles rowing away

Most of the pictures for Flash of Red were old pictures. So I thought I would end with a picture taken this month. So this picture from the company bowling party works. So goodbye circles and goodbye Flash of Red.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Joan Robillard

11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Now that's some great circles within circles!
March 1st, 2023  
