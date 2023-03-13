Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3396
Taken from Kangamangus Highway last month
The photo doesn't show how much snow there was because the forests are so thick. So I went with black and white.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3872
photos
193
followers
93
following
930% complete
View this month »
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
3395
3396
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th February 2023 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
mountains
Helen Jane
ace
there is quite a lot of interesting texture in the thick forest. What a vast landscape.
March 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! Great view!
March 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture
March 13th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Neat view!
March 13th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Very striking
March 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close