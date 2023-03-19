Previous
Watercolor edit by joansmor
Photo 3402

Watercolor edit

I was playing with a tutorial about watercolor effect..
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Dawn
Well doneJoan it’s beautiful and so tranquil
March 19th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre
Beautiful- I love the soft, misty feel it adds to the shot.
March 19th, 2023  
Mags
Well done!
March 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Well done - love the soft colour hues and tones, giving you that misty feel ! fav
March 19th, 2023  
