Photo 3402
Watercolor edit
I was playing with a tutorial about watercolor effect..
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Views
6
4
4
365
NIKON D90
18th April 2019 6:47am
Public
lake
watercolor
estes
Dawn
ace
Well doneJoan it’s beautiful and so tranquil
March 19th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful- I love the soft, misty feel it adds to the shot.
March 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Well done!
March 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done - love the soft colour hues and tones, giving you that misty feel ! fav
March 19th, 2023
