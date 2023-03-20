Sign up
Photo 3403
Another watercolor tutorial
This one was a little different but basically the same but glad I used Smart Filters because I did a lot of adjusting. Adjust the filter and the Blend mode of the filter. Just learning to use Smart Filters.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
6
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3879
photos
193
followers
95
following
932% complete
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
Views
4
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
9th March 2014 10:32am
Privacy
Public
Tags
cone
,
flowers
,
watercolor
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Lovely!
March 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
March 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully captured and edit! fav
March 20th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Very pretty Joan!
March 20th, 2023
Taffy
ace
Lovely pinks
March 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
Just plain beautiful!!!
March 20th, 2023
