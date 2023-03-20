Previous
Next
Another watercolor tutorial by joansmor
Photo 3403

Another watercolor tutorial

This one was a little different but basically the same but glad I used Smart Filters because I did a lot of adjusting. Adjust the filter and the Blend mode of the filter. Just learning to use Smart Filters.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PompadOOr Photography ace
Lovely!
March 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
March 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully captured and edit! fav
March 20th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Very pretty Joan!
March 20th, 2023  
Taffy ace
Lovely pinks
March 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
Just plain beautiful!!!
March 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise