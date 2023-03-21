Sign up
Photo 3404
The first spring sunrise of 2023
Took this on my way to work this morning. What a delightful ride it was.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3880
photos
193
followers
95
following
Tags
sunrise
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow Joan that stunning!
March 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
Wonderful. Love the reflection of the sunlight on the water in the snow. fav.
March 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
March 21st, 2023
