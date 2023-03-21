Previous
The first spring sunrise of 2023 by joansmor
Photo 3404

The first spring sunrise of 2023

Took this on my way to work this morning. What a delightful ride it was.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Pat Knowles ace
Wow Joan that stunning!
March 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
Wonderful. Love the reflection of the sunlight on the water in the snow. fav.
March 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
March 21st, 2023  
