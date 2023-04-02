Previous
Next
Spring morning surfing by joansmor
Photo 3416

Spring morning surfing

Decided to head to Long Sands Beach this morning and had the fun of watching surfers. I only had my cellphone so not a great picture.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
935% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Love this. Beautiful composition and light
April 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise