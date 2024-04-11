Previous
Spring is in the air by joansmor
Spring is in the air

Been watching the turkeys when I am out for a ride because it is a good time to find the males in courting mode. Love how the tail feathers are back lite
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
Mags ace
Wow! Look at the backlight on that tail! Great shot.
April 12th, 2024  
