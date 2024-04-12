Previous
White horses by joansmor
Photo 3791

White horses

I passed by these white horses when I was driving to work but about Christmas, they disappeared. I was happy to see them back. I like to take drives on my old route to work because there can be lots to photograph.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...


Mags ace
Aren't they beautiful?!
April 12th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful pic😊
April 12th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
April 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
April 12th, 2024  
