Previous
Photo 3792
Milton Three Ponds
Last year I took
@olivetree
ann here and the water was flowing about the same. See for yourself at
https://365project.org/joansmor/365/2023-05-08
. Only we visited several dams that day.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Tags
milton
,
dam
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such force to the water - great shot !
April 13th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
It looks powerful. Great capture!
April 14th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Great pov!
April 14th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
The power of water.
April 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely view of the flowing water.
April 14th, 2024
