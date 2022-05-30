Sign up
31 / 365
Top of the tree.
Cockatoo from pub balcony across the street.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I'm struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
Tags
tree
,
cockatoo
,
manly
