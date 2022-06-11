Sign up
42 / 365
Little bit crowded at Manly Beach today!
Unfortunately the only photo opportunities were into the winter midday sun!!!
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
Photo Details
Tags
surf
,
manly
,
surfer
Annie D
ace
Wow! They're a brave bunch :) the surf was big today.
June 11th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh... that's a winter scene?
June 11th, 2022
