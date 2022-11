Uneven playing field! Aqua Rugby in Manly, Sydney Harbour.

ROOKIE ERROR. This was taken with a few other shots on Saturday. I was tired so thought …. I’ll go back Sunday with my tripod and take some “proper” shots. Of course it was only a one day sporting event and on Sunday everything was gone. Cleared up. Vanished!

So. Take the photos there and then and don’t presume about the program, the weather etc.