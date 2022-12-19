Sign up
105 / 365
Manly Wharf in Sydney Harbour. Light rain and very windy. And a salsa group having random fun.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
2
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
592
photos
157
followers
362
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
2022
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
18th December 2022 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dance
,
salsa
,
manly
Wylie
ace
Salsa group? Never seen that at Manly before! Or anywhere for that matter!
December 19th, 2022
Pam
ace
That does look like a lot of fun.
December 19th, 2022
