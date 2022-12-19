Previous
Manly Wharf in Sydney Harbour. Light rain and very windy. And a salsa group having random fun. by johnfalconer
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
Wylie ace
Salsa group? Never seen that at Manly before! Or anywhere for that matter!
December 19th, 2022  
Pam ace
That does look like a lot of fun.
December 19th, 2022  
