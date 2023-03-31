Sydney skyline from hospital window through the venetian blinds. I just couldn’t get my iPhone to focus on anything but the blinds!!

Hi guys. I’m running out of things to photograph here in my hospital ward. There’s only about 14 patients so it’s not all that large. We cannot take photos of staff or fellow patients, equipment installations, activities, food and who knows what else. I’ve only got my old iPhone and lucky to have that!!

Anyway. Here are some random shots which will almost bring me up to date. Thanks again.