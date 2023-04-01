Previous
Hospital foyer. I wonder if this visitor or maybe hospital worker sees the beautiful and huge artworks above her head? by johnfalconer
208 / 365

Hospital foyer. I wonder if this visitor or maybe hospital worker sees the beautiful and huge artworks above her head?

Hi guys. I’m running out of things to photograph here in my hospital ward. There’s only about 14 patients so it’s not all that large. We cannot take photos of staff or fellow patients, equipment installations, activities, food and who knows what else. I’ve only got my old iPhone and lucky to have that!!
Anyway. Here are some random shots which will almost bring me up to date. Thanks again.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
Monica
Great composition
April 4th, 2023  
