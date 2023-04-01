Hospital foyer. I wonder if this visitor or maybe hospital worker sees the beautiful and huge artworks above her head?

Hi guys. I’m running out of things to photograph here in my hospital ward. There’s only about 14 patients so it’s not all that large. We cannot take photos of staff or fellow patients, equipment installations, activities, food and who knows what else. I’ve only got my old iPhone and lucky to have that!!

Anyway. Here are some random shots which will almost bring me up to date. Thanks again.