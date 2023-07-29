Sign up
327 / 365
The "Dog Leg Tunnel" was built 100 years ago through the middle of Cockatoo Island in Sydney Harbour. During WW2 munitions were stored here.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
4
6
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
2022/23
iPhone 11 Pro Max
28th July 2023 3:03pm
black
and
tunnel
white.
island
sydney
harbour
cockatoo
Bucktree
Very cool shot John. Great POV and history.
July 31st, 2023
Suzanne
Great pov and we have been talking of going there for some time. Encouraged by your great photo, we will do it next time we are in Sydney. Favourite
July 31st, 2023
Susan Wakely
Great pov and leading lines.
July 31st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
Love the repetition. Great choice to use mono.
July 31st, 2023
