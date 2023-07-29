Previous
The “Dog Leg Tunnel” was built 100 years ago through the middle of Cockatoo Island in Sydney Harbour. During WW2 munitions were stored here. by johnfalconer
The “Dog Leg Tunnel” was built 100 years ago through the middle of Cockatoo Island in Sydney Harbour. During WW2 munitions were stored here.

29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Bucktree ace
Very cool shot John. Great POV and history.
July 31st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great pov and we have been talking of going there for some time. Encouraged by your great photo, we will do it next time we are in Sydney. Favourite
July 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great pov and leading lines.
July 31st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the repetition. Great choice to use mono.
July 31st, 2023  
