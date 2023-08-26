Sign up
355 / 365
Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge from the Royal Botanical Gardens.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
6
2
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
bridge
,
house
,
gardens
,
botanical
,
sydney
,
harbour
,
opera
Krista Marson
ace
nice, clean shot of this!
August 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
August 27th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
I used to walk here every morning from my apartment on Market Street. Gorgeous ❤️
August 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great view point.
August 27th, 2023
william wooderson
A striking sight, made all the more brilliant by that bright sun! Fav
August 27th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great shot. First time seeing this structure from this view. Very cool.
August 27th, 2023
