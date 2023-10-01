Sign up
Previous
Photo 391
Pitt Street shopping precinct. Sydney.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
2
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
29th September 2023 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shopping
,
sleep
,
homeless
,
pitt
Olwynne
We have our share of homeless rough sleepers. So sad to see. Great capture
October 1st, 2023
Agnes
ace
Also in Australia homeless people
October 1st, 2023
