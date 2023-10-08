Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 398
Whose been a naughty boy??
Tao and Buddhist temple at Summer Hill, Sydney. As I understand it the ground floor is Taoist and the first floor is Buddhist. Taoism and Buddhism religions get along together. Followers can be both.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
894
photos
187
followers
383
following
109% complete
View this month »
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
7th October 2023 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buddha
,
hill
,
temple
,
summer
,
sydney
,
tao
Lee-Ann
Nice shot...so much gold.
October 8th, 2023
Jessica Eby
Very cool shot! Is that smoke from incense wafting through the foreground?
October 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close