Whose been a naughty boy?? by johnfalconer
Tao and Buddhist temple at Summer Hill, Sydney. As I understand it the ground floor is Taoist and the first floor is Buddhist. Taoism and Buddhism religions get along together. Followers can be both.
Lee-Ann
Nice shot...so much gold.
October 8th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
Very cool shot! Is that smoke from incense wafting through the foreground?
October 8th, 2023  
