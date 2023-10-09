Previous
George Street. The busiest street in Sydney. by johnfalconer
George Street. The busiest street in Sydney.

This used to be the busiest and most hectic street in Sydney until the light rail (tram) took it over!!
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

John Falconer

Larry L
VERY cool shot, great lines, perfect in B&w. Instant FAV
October 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Super shot with all its leading lines and great in b/w ! fav
October 10th, 2023  
Bucktree
Terrific b&w capture with great leading lines and perspective.
October 10th, 2023  
Beverley
Wonderful b&w.
October 10th, 2023  
