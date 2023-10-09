Sign up
Photo 399
George Street. The busiest street in Sydney.
This used to be the busiest and most hectic street in Sydney until the light rail (tram) took it over!!
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
street
,
tram
,
sydney
,
george
Larry L
ace
VERY cool shot, great lines, perfect in B&w. Instant FAV
October 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot with all its leading lines and great in b/w ! fav
October 10th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Terrific b&w capture with great leading lines and perspective.
October 10th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Wonderful b&w.
October 10th, 2023
