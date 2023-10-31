Previous
How sweet to be a cloud. by johnfalconer
Photo 421

How sweet to be a cloud.

“How sweet to be a Cloud
Floating in the Blue
It makes him very proud
To be a little cloud.”
A.A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh.

I’m sure a can see a witch on her broomstick.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

John Falconer

Susan Wakely ace
Nice and fluffy.
October 31st, 2023  
