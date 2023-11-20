Sign up
Previous
Photo 441
“Don't mix wine and women.”
From Italian poet, Cesare Pavese (1908-1950)
Composite 61 Challenge
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
1
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
939
photos
200
followers
387
following
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
441
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022/23
wine
,
bar
,
bangkok
,
sixws-145
,
composite-61
ace
Excellent composite!
November 20th, 2023
