This is for the “MFPIAC 126 Challenge (My Favourite Photos in a Collage) – Flora.” These are twelve photos (not the complete photo) from a 2024 calendar I’m getting printed. The flowers are from gardens near my home. The calendars are new year gifts for the gardeners at those homes. To thank them.