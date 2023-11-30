Previous
“There is life in a stone.” by johnfalconer
Photo 451

“There is life in a stone.”

Andy Goldsworthy.
British sculptor, photographer and environmentalist.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Photo Details

winghong_ho
Great close-up.
December 1st, 2023  
