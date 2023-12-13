Sign up
Photo 464
“... a jostling scrum of office buildings so mediocre that the only way you ever remember them is by the frustration they induce …” (Then) Prince Charles
And from R. Buckminster Fuller (1895-1983)
Famous American architect, writer, designer, inventor and philosopher.
“Our beds are empty two-thirds of the time. Our living rooms are empty seven-eighths of the time. Our office buildings are empty one-half of the time. It's time we gave this some thought.”
13th Dec 23
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross's fault as...
2022/23
DSC-RX100M4
7th March 2017 5:38pm
Tags
black
,
white
,
city
,
building
,
bangkok
,
architecture-1
