“... a jostling scrum of office buildings so mediocre that the only way you ever remember them is by the frustration they induce …” (Then) Prince Charles by johnfalconer
Photo 464

And from R. Buckminster Fuller (1895-1983)
Famous American architect, writer, designer, inventor and philosopher.

“Our beds are empty two-thirds of the time. Our living rooms are empty seven-eighths of the time. Our office buildings are empty one-half of the time. It's time we gave this some thought.”

13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

John Falconer

Photo Details

